Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 29th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Performance

INTI stock remained flat at $0.07 on Thursday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

