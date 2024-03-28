Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 29th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Performance
INTI stock remained flat at $0.07 on Thursday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
About Inhibitor Therapeutics
