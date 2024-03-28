Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

RAIFY remained flat at $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

