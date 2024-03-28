Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 630 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 503.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

PFIX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $44.93. 20,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $114.42.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

