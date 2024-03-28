PayPal USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $188.30 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $188.30 million and $11.22 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 188,485,924 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 188,485,923.63. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99861136 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $12,773,898.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

