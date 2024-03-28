CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $322.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 895.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

