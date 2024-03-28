71,012 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 16.1% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $259.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $196.14 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $366.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

