Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $55.54 or 0.00078164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $38.04 million and $3.86 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,990 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

