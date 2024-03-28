Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $3,675.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,546. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,580.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,314.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

