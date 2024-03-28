Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Purchased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC owned 1.10% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 720,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 147,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DUSA opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

