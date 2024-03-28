ABCMETA 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.07 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $457,057.86 and $17.07 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00015784 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00024861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00014729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,451.16 or 0.99900671 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00143072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000457 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $19.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.