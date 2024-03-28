bluebird bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLUE. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,514,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,065 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,919 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

