Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in NIKE by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 14,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.