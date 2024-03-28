Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.44. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 151 shares.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

