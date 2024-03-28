Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Sells 50,196 Shares

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$1,544,530.92.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.71. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$974.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3534813 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.