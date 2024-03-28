Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Sells 50,196 Shares

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$1,544,530.92.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.71. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$974.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3534813 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

About Canadian Utilities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.