Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 4,288 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

