Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 1,097 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

