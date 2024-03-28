Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Grows By 325.0%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BZAM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BZAMF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. BZAM has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
BZAM Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BZAM
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BZAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.