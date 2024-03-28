Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Grows By 325.0%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BZAM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZAMF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. BZAM has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

BZAM Company Profile

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

