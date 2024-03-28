Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Short Interest Up 375.0% in March

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ GECCZ opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

