Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Grows By 361.5%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 361.5% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.7 %

KCDMY opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $762.78 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 166.04%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.10. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

