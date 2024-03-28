iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after buying an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,970,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $86.86 and a 12 month high of $115.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.