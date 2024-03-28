Arthur B. Laffer Buys 7,395 Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 7,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,057.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,678.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VerifyMe Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.70 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of VerifyMe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRME. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe during the first quarter worth about $383,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VerifyMe by 492.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VerifyMe by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

