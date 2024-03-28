Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $36.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Digi International Stock Performance
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 465,382 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Digi International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
