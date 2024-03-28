StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Trading Down 5.0 %
IPW stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.89. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
