Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:TRT opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.95.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
