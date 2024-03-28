Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRT opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

