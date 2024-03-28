Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:RCI opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.3742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,709,377,000 after buying an additional 4,405,888 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $744,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954,351 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $594,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $520,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

