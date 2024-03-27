Well Done LLC Has $329,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $551.36. The company had a trading volume of 706,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,582. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $551.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.67.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

