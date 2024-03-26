Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $139.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.56.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance
Shares of BAH stock opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.75. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $150.59.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Booz Allen Hamilton
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.