Head-To-Head Analysis: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) vs. Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -722.06% N/A -8.06% Bavarian Nordic A/S 20.80% 0.07% 14.62%

Volatility and Risk

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $15.45 million 37.04 -$111.57 million ($2.58) -1.19 Bavarian Nordic A/S $1.02 billion 1.69 $214.09 million $0.95 7.78

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $6.57, indicating a potential upside of 114.75%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. The company has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. It operates in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Chile, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

