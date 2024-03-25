FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT opened at $303.26 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.60 and a 12 month high of $309.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

