Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.
CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $71,835,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after acquiring an additional 611,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.
CBSH stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
