Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $641.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 244,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,507,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $643.74 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $644.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

