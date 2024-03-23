SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in SuperCom by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

