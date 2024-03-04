Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Allot Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ALLT opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

