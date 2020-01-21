Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Rogers Communications has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.378 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.