Devve Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $524.96 Thousand (DEVVE)

Devve (DEVVE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Devve has a market cap of $524.96 thousand and $177.25 thousand worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Devve has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Devve token can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.43 or 0.99657002 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Devve Token Profile

Devve launched on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. Devve’s official message board is medium.com/@devveecosystem. Devve’s official website is www.devve.com. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Devve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 96,443,724.16323902 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.02801326 USD and is down -8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $162,062.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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