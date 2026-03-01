Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $24.35 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 658,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.10% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 213.4% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,490,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,017 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 612.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,448,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after buying an additional 1,245,445 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,424,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,066,000 after buying an additional 124,591 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,153,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 79,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

