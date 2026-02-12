Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Shares of EMR opened at $154.91 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.28%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,563,000 after buying an additional 548,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,399,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,626,000 after buying an additional 34,882 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

