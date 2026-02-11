Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Here are the key takeaways from Koninklijke Philips’ conference call:

Delivered a strong Q4 and full-year 2025 — Q4 order intake +7% , Q4 comparable sales +7%, Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin up 160 bps; guided 2026 comparable sales of 3–4.5% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5–13% with a mid?term target of mid?single?digit CAGR and mid?teens margins by 2028.

, Q4 comparable sales +7%, Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin up 160 bps; guided 2026 comparable sales of 3–4.5% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5–13% with a mid?term target of mid?single?digit CAGR and mid?teens margins by 2028. Innovation and M&A are strategic growth drivers — launched the helium?free 3T MRI 7500 , an always?on spectral CT and LumiGuide AI navigation, and closed the SpectraWave acquisition to strengthen intravascular imaging and cardiology leadership.

, an always?on spectral CT and LumiGuide AI navigation, and closed the SpectraWave acquisition to strengthen intravascular imaging and cardiology leadership. Ongoing trade headwinds remain a material risk — incremental tariffs are expected to net ~ EUR 250–300 million impact in 2026 (net of mitigations), prompting a new EUR 1.5 billion productivity program while Q1 2026 margins are expected to be slightly down versus year?ago.

impact in 2026 (net of mitigations), prompting a new EUR 1.5 billion productivity program while Q1 2026 margins are expected to be slightly down versus year?ago. Personal Health outperformed, supporting margin expansion — Q4 PH sales +14% and Q4 PH adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 23% (up 500 bps), driven by market?share gains and strong demand for OneBlade, premium shavers, IPL and DiamondClean products.

Strong cash and balance?sheet dynamics provide financial flexibility — Q4 free cash flow EUR 1.2 billion, improved leverage to ~1.7x net debt/adjusted EBITDA, and management offers dividend in cash or shares while maintaining investment?grade focus.

PHG stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,122,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat expectations — Philips reported Q4 revenue (~$6.0B) and EPS ($0.70) above consensus, with operating profit and margins materially improved; management outlined 2026 sales-growth and margin expansion guidance that implies upside to consensus. Philips Q4 earnings / conference call

Q4 results and outlook beat expectations — Philips reported Q4 revenue (~$6.0B) and EPS ($0.70) above consensus, with operating profit and margins materially improved; management outlined 2026 sales-growth and margin expansion guidance that implies upside to consensus. Positive Sentiment: Capital Markets Day: Philips published 2026–2028 targets including mid-single-digit comparable sales CAGR and mid-teens Adjusted EBITA margin by 2028, plus delivered productivity savings and a proposed dividend — this strengthens the growth/profitability story investors care about. Full year 2025 & Capital Markets Day highlights

Capital Markets Day: Philips published 2026–2028 targets including mid-single-digit comparable sales CAGR and mid-teens Adjusted EBITA margin by 2028, plus delivered productivity savings and a proposed dividend — this strengthens the growth/profitability story investors care about. Positive Sentiment: Innovation and pipeline boost — Philips coordinates the SEISMIC consortium which secured a €23.5M EU IHI grant to develop minimally invasive neurosurgery imaging/tech, enhancing long-term product differentiation and addressable market. SEISMIC consortium IHI grant

Innovation and pipeline boost — Philips coordinates the SEISMIC consortium which secured a €23.5M EU IHI grant to develop minimally invasive neurosurgery imaging/tech, enhancing long-term product differentiation and addressable market. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in January (?37% drop), reducing one source of downside pressure and potential for short-covering-driven rallies. (Internal trading/short-interest data)

Short interest fell sharply in January (?37% drop), reducing one source of downside pressure and potential for short-covering-driven rallies. (Internal trading/short-interest data) Neutral Sentiment: Board/governance: Philips proposed re-appointment of CEO Roy Jakobs, signaling continuity and board confidence as the company executes its next phase. CEO re-appointment proposal

Board/governance: Philips proposed re-appointment of CEO Roy Jakobs, signaling continuity and board confidence as the company executes its next phase. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance: Bank of America kept a Hold rating noting strong momentum and an upgraded mid-term framework but flagged near-term earnings risks — a reminder some analysts see limited near-term upside. BofA Hold commentary

Analyst stance: Bank of America kept a Hold rating noting strong momentum and an upgraded mid-term framework but flagged near-term earnings risks — a reminder some analysts see limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Net income and EPS were down year-over-year despite operating-profit improvement — reported diluted EPS and net income declined significantly YoY, which could concern value-focused investors and mask one-off items or tax/exceptionals. Q4 earnings details / EPS decline

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

