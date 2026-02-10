Playtech (LON:PTEC) Trading 10.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 354.50 and last traded at GBX 351.50. Approximately 1,682,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,554,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 405 to GBX 240 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Playtech from GBX 433 to GBX 390 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.89. The company has a market cap of £992.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

