iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stake Lifted by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $483,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IWM opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $271.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

