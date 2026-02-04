Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $692.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $689.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.44. The stock has a market cap of $759.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

