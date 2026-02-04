Zacks Research Forecasts Increased Earnings for Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinterest in a report issued on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,644.46. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,657.88. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,049. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. RD Finance Ltd raised its position in Pinterest by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. RD Finance Ltd now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 58,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and other commentators flag PINS as oversold and a potential rebound candidate given a consensus price target well above current levels; that bullish framing supports the "value" narrative for contrarian investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research modestly raised some near?term/near?term?outlook estimates (Q4 2026, Q3 2027 and FY2026 were nudged higher in separate notes), which is a small constructive datapoint on forward profit expectations even as its rating remains "Hold".

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks' overall revisions are mixed — several quarterly and FY2027 estimates were trimmed while a few quarters were raised; the firm maintains a "Hold" rating, tempering upside enthusiasm.

Negative Sentiment: CEO Bill Ready publicly rebuked and fired employees who created an internal layoff?tracking tool; coverage emphasizes governance and morale risk amid a announced ~15% workforce reduction.

Negative Sentiment: Reports say two engineers were sacked over a related tool; this reinforces concerns about internal friction during the restructuring.

Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investor probe/alert into Pinterest, adding potential legal risk and a distraction for management.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares at ~$22.06 (SEC filing disclosed), which can be read negatively by the market even though his remaining holding stays large.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst reactions and market moves: PINS hit a new 52?week low after downgrades/target cuts and traded down more steeply than the market in recent session notes.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

