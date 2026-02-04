S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on S&T Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised S&T Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $44.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

S&T Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,418,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 115,333 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 324,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 299,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of S&T Bank. Established as a banking organization in 1902 with the holding company formation following in the early 1980s, S&T Bancorp has built its reputation on delivering community-oriented financial services. The company operates under the NASDAQ ticker STBA, maintaining a focus on personalized banking solutions and local decision-making.

The company’s main business activities encompass a full suite of retail and commercial banking products.

