Optimize Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 5,860 T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at $18,215,869.56. This represents a 12.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.4%

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US stock opened at $197.68 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $287.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

