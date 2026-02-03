Robert Mylod Jr Sells 40 Shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Robert Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the sale, the director owned 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,502.40. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded down $477.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4,644.64. 626,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,309.37.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,806.00 to $6,608.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Booking from $5,433.00 to $5,407.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,523.00 to $5,954.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,199.69.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.