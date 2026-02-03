Insider Selling: TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) CAO Sells 10,689 Shares of Stock

TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) CAO Scott Agosta sold 10,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $129,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 205,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,071.18. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:TXO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 150,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $659.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. TXO Partners LP has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TXO. Weiss Ratings lowered TXO Partners from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TXO Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TXO Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TXO Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TXO Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,807,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,903 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,402,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 39.2% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 382,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 107,724 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

