AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 32,419 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 541.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,388,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,459,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 280,510 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 145.3% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 454,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 269,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 61,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder specializing in the design, development and construction of single-family and multifamily communities across the United States. Through its in-house Design Studio, the company offers a range of home collections that blend architectural styles with customizable floor plans, allowing buyers to tailor finishes and features to suit their lifestyle preferences. In addition to core construction services, Dream Finders provides integrated mortgage and title services, streamlining the homebuying process for its clients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in St.

