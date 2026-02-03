SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 661,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,670 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $70,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 20.3% in the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 14.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,404,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,056,000 after buying an additional 174,967 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 26.2% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,636,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SharkNinja by 39.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,337,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,422,000 after acquiring an additional 377,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SN. Bank of America raised their price target on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen cut SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

