Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.19 and last traded at $56.19. Approximately 725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.2050.
Prosus Stock Down 8.2%
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93.
About Prosus
Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Established in September 2019 as a spin-off from the South African media and internet conglomerate Naspers, Prosus is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company’s shares trade on Euronext Amsterdam, with American Depositary Receipts available over-the-counter in the United States under the symbol PROSF.
The company’s core activities center on building and supporting leading consumer internet businesses around the globe.
