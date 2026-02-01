National Pension Service Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $163,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,250.0% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $216.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.19.

MPC stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $202.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day moving average of $180.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

